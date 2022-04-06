Don’t look for the original stars of John Hughes’ “The Breakfast Club” to reassemble for a new movie or TV project.

Ally Sheedy, who played socially awkward Allison Reynolds in the 1985 high school classic, recently appeared on the “Behind The Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast, and shot down any notion of a reunion.

“We wouldn’t do it. We wouldn’t do it,” said Sheedy.

“It would feel like trying to recreate something that happened,” she continued.

“No matter what the script would be. I just don’t… I don’t think, I don’t think it would happen. It would just feel too, ugh,“ she admitted.

This isn’t the first time that Sheedy has expressed similar sentiments; back in 2020, she insisted there was “no way” that a remake would ever happen.

“There’s no way there could be a remake because John Hughes just didn’t want that to happen so there isn’t,” she said in an interview with Digital Spy.

“It would be a completely different film, there’s no way to remake it today,” she added. “I really don’t think so.”