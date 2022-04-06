Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is apologizing to LeBron James.

Joining Sirius XM’s NBA Radio, Abdul-Jabbar said he didn’t mean to “criticize” James when he said on Sunday that “Some of the things he’s done, he should be embarrassed about.”

“It wasn’t my intention to criticize LeBron in any way. He has done so much for the Black community as well as for the game of basketball. We may not always agree, but I want to wholeheartedly apologize to LeBron and make it clear to him that I have tremendous respect for him. And if he can accept that, I’ll be very happy,” the former Los Angeles Laker player said.

James, who now plays for the Lakers, sat out Sunday’s game due to an injury.

Abdul-Jabbar named things he “admires” about James including providing four years of tuition-free college to qualifying students from Akron, Ohio’s I Promise School.

He then noted about James, “Some of the things he’s done, he should be embarrassed about…Some of the things that he’s done and said are really beneath him, as far as I can see, and some of the great things that he’s done. He’s standing on both sides of the fence almost, you know? It makes it hard for me to accept that when he’s committed himself to a different take on everything. It’s hard to figure out where he’s standing. You’ve got to check him out every time.”

James has yet to comment on both Abdul-Jabbar’s original comments or his apology.

This isn’t the first time Abdul-Jabbar and James have disagreed including over COVID-19 and James dancing after winning a game.