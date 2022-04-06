Eddie Redmayne’s magical skills aren’t living up to the expectation of his kids.

The “Fantastic Beasts” star spoke with “Live With Kelly and Ryan” where he shared what his children think of him being in the “Harry Potter” universe as Newt Scamander.

“There was a moment this year where I felt like as a dad, who played a wizard, I could try and get some brownie points,” he said. “I gave Iris, my daughter, Newt’s wand. Which I thought was pretty exciting, and she’s like ‘Okay, thanks Dad.'”

Redmayne shares Luke, 4, and Iris, 5, with wife Hannah Bagshawe.

He continued, “I came back an hour later and she covered the thing in tinfoil, she’d made a little star and made a fairy wand. And she’s like, ‘Now this is a wand,’ [That] slightly undermined my brownie points.”

Redmayne’s son had a hard time understanding if his dad was really a wizard or not.

“You have that sort of moral dilemma, like do I lie to my child? I find myself stuck in the middle and he’s like, ‘No, you’re either a wizard or you’re not,’ So I said ‘Yeah I am a wizard’ and I did some sort of trick with a coin, the one magic trick I could do,” Redmayne said, but the trick fell flat with Luke.

“And he’s like, ‘That’s not the kind of stuff you can do in the [Fantastic Beasts] trailer. In the trailer, you can make stuff explode,'” he added. “So I think he told his friends at school and they asked me to do some of the stuff in the trailer and it was a bit of a letdown.”

“Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore” opens in theatres on April 14.