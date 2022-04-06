Khloe Kardashian is getting honest about her ups and downs with Tristan Thompson.

In the Kardashian’s interview with “Good Morning America”, Khloe spoke about where she stands with ex-Thompson, who is also the father of her daughter True.

“With Tristan, I did feel incredibly safe in the beginning and I felt really good for a time,” she told Robin Roberts.

In April 2018 the day before True was born it became public that Thompson had cheated on her.

“I remember when he cheated on me right before I gave birth and I was able to still have him in the delivery room,” she shared. “So yes, it might have looked strange to the outside world, but when my daughter watches my home videos, those videos are going to be as pure and perfect as I was able to make them.”

Kardashian added, “I still think he’s a great guy, and he’s a great dad. He’s just not the guy for me.”

While the two had worked through their issues, they recently split again when he admitted to fathering another woman’s baby.

Roberts asked Kardashian what she and the rest of her siblings want in a relationship.

“I think at the end of the day, all of us aspire to have blissfulness. We want to feel happy, we want to feel safe,” she said.

Kardashian also laughed when asked which family member is in the best relationship, “I think all my family members besides me.”