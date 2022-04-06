*Caution: Spoilers Ahead!

Last week’s surviving contestants returned to the stage on Wednesday’s “The Masked Singer”, and after all four costumed characters delivered their memorable performances, fans had to bid farewell to yet another one of them.

Hydra, Ringmaster, Armadillo and Teddy took to the stage to belt their hearts out. After all four sang, fans voted and the bottom two vote-earners had to go head-to-head into another vocal showdown.

Despite Armadillo’s lively performance of “I Fought the Law” by The Bobby Fuller Four and Hydra’s fun cover of “Sharp Dressed Man” by ZZ Top, they ended up facing off in a music showdown, and Hydra ended up getting the axe.

Before unmasking, the show’s panel of celebrity “detectives” — including Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Jenny McCarthy, as well as guest panellist Nicole Byer — made their final guesses.

While all of the judges correctly predicted that the Hydra was actually a duo and not a trio, despite the three heads, only Byer managed to correctly put the clues together.

After figuring out how to unmask, the duo revealed themselves to be none other than magicians Penn & Teller!

ET spoke with Penn about his time with Teller on the show, and the celebrated magician and TV personality reflected on how the costume itself was a bit of magical misdirection to keep their identity hidden.

“If you look up duos in showbusiness, we pop up first on Google. We knew if we were two people we would be busted very very quickly, and we knew we couldn’t get into a costume for one person, so three was a really good solution,” Penn shared.

He also said the bulk of the work when it came to trying to keep the panel on their toes came from Teller, who changed his voice to sing with two different voices.

“We knew that my voice is so damaged from being carney trash that I don’t have a choice. I can sound like this and no other way,” Penn said. “So our real star was Teller. Because they didn’t know Teller’s voice and he did two voices… and I thought he was the absolute star of the whole show.”

Over all, Penn said the experience of being on the show was truly wonderful, and he expressed his appreciation for what the show represents.

“I have been on many shows, many, many shows, that I’m not fond of, not particularly proud of, but this is a really kind show,” he shared. “We’ve come to be a culture, in our entertainment, that really seems to enjoy cruelty. And I don’t think that’s healthy and I don’t find it enjoyable.”

“But this show is just a celebration of life, a celebration of show business, and everybody who works on this show is so full of joy… it’s just fabulous,” he added. “This show is our culture at its best, and we’ve seen plenty of our culture at its worst.”

While the Armadillo is clearly on thin ice, the only contestant from this group that really seems destined to make it to the finals is Ringmaster, who wowed the judges with a performance of Nicki Minaj’s “Super Bass.”

Meanwhile, Teddy closed out the first round of the night’s competition with an unexpectedly gritty rendition of “Tell Me You Love Me” by Demi Lovato.

“The Masked Singer” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

Check out the gallery below for a look at every single contestant who has ever had to “take it off” throughout the history of the show!

