Kourtney Kardashian explains that her sudden Las Vegas chapel wedding to rock drummer Travis Barker was not fake.

Most of the Kardashian ladies appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Wednesday where, of course, the TV host asked “the Kardashian of the week” the number 1 question on everyone’s mind: Did she get “fake” married?

“It’s not called fake married,” Kourtney responded to Kimmel’s remark. “There was no possibility to get a marriage licence at that hour… And I’m like, ‘Are you guys serious?’ We asked, like, five times. What do we have to do to make this happen? It was 2 a.m. and they were like, ‘It opens at 8 o’clock.’”

Turns out that without the marriage licence, Kourt and Barker are not legally married. However, the reality star and entrepreneur explained that the spontaneous ceremony was more important than a piece of paper.

“We just did it anyways,” Kourtney said, “because it’s what’s in the heart.”

Although none of her family was present, the Poosh founder’s mother Kris Jenner knew the two were going to wed. Sister Khloé added that she was on FaceTime while Kim was asleep. The SKIMS mogul found out next morning, along with the rest of the family, after Kourtney announced the news in the family group chat.

“She put it in the group chat,” Kim recalled. “Like, ‘Oh, hey guys, by the way…I got married last night!’ And I woke up to like, a million texts.”

Kimmel later gifted the newlywed a custom wedding gift that’s “way better” than the gift he previously gave Khloé.

Speaking of gifts, Kim revealed the meaningful present boyfriend Pete Davidson got her for Valentine’s Day and talked about the first time they kissed.

Kendall Jenner discussed being a “sports nut” who watches every Phoenix Suns game, no matter where she is, in support of her beau NBA player Devin Booker.

Meanwhile, Khloé gushes about “being a good mom” and focusing on work while living next door to her “nosey neighbour” (a.k.a. momager Kris), who also reveals who should take over the family business from her.

Watch the full clip above to see the Kardashian clan get tested on their recollection of some of their most iconic quotes over the years.