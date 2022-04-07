Academy Awards co-host Amy Schumer stopped by “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” on Wednesday to share her thoughts on Will Smith’s slap of Chris Rock — the moment that “really changed the air in the room.”

“I’ll just say, I was backstage and I knew I had to go out. I was kind of the only host that was going out solo after that. It really felt like the Situation Room, you know, of comedy,” Schumer told Cohen.

The “Trainwreck” actress and comedian explained she grew more shocked when Smith won the Oscar for Best Actor (for his role in “King Richard”) and even received a standing ovation.

“We were all just, like, watching the monitor. And then he won. Everybody was just kind of floored with the whole thing. And I was just thinking about, What am I going to do when I go out there?”

The following weekend, Schumer performed a standup routine and briefly addressed the “upsetting” incident, stating that Smith’s slap “says so much about toxic masculinity.”