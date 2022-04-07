Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have their couples Halloween costumes ready to go for this year! During a Kardashian family group interview on Wednesday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live”, Kim opened up about the sweet Valentine’s Day gift her boyfriend Pete gave her.

When host Kimmel showed a photo of the “Aladdin” sketch she and Pete did on “Saturday Night Live” back when she hosted in October 2021, the mother of four revealed that the moment was, in fact, their first kiss.

To commemorate the occasion, Pete called in a few favours to the “SNL” costume department.

“For Valentine’s Day he got me the rug and the whole outfits, and the little Genie lamp. So I do own the rug,” Kim revealed.

That’s not the only thoughtful gift Kim’s gotten from her man. Kimmel shared, “We had to carry in a huge bouquet of flowers that Pete sent for you here. Does that make the other boyfriends look bad?”

Kim’s sister, Kendall Jenner, joked, “I didn’t know that happened until right now.”

“You’re going to have to call Devin,” Kimmel quipped of Kendall’s NBA star boyfriend, Devin Booker.

Kim is starting to open up more about her romance with Pete, whom she started dating last fall following her “SNL” appearance. In a new interview with ABC News’ Robin Roberts, Kim discussed their relationship, saying, “I am a relationship kind of girl, for sure, and I wouldn’t be with someone if I didn’t plan on spending a lot of my time with them. Obviously, I want to take my time, but I’m very happy and very content. And, it’s such a good feeling to be at peace.”

