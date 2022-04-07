Mickey Rourke is giving up skateboarding after taking a nasty fall.

The 69-year-old star of “Diner” shared a selfie on Instagram this week of the bloody gash and scrapes on his forehead.

The “9 1/2 Weeks” actor is familiar with facial trauma, having taken numerous hits to the face as a boxer. He previously told the Daily Mail about his multiple facial reconstruction surgeries.

“I had my nose broken twice. I had five operations on my nose and one on a smashed cheekbone,” he said back in 2009. “Most of it was to mend the mess of my face because of the boxing but I went to the wrong guy to put my face back together.”

Rourke, who was nominated for an Oscar for Best Actor for 2009’s “The Wrestler”, currently has eight upcoming acting projects, including the horror-thriller “3 Days Rising”, a re-imagined take of Edgar Allan Poe’s The Fall Of The House Of Usher, co-starring Ice-T.