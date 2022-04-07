Vanessa Hudgens is shedding light on her obsession with ghosts.

The “tick, tick…BOOM!” actress, who’s “accepted the fact” that she can “see and hear things” beyond the grave opened up to Kelly Clarkson about the multiple run-ins she’s had with spiritual beings over the years.

“I remember getting ready for school when I was eight years old, and there was… you know those ducks [toys] that you pull [the string]? There was one of those on the dining room table, and I started walking, and it just started going alongside me,” Hudgens recalled during her Tuesday appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show”.

“I kind of shut it down for a while because it’s scary,” she continued. “The unknown is scary. But recently I was like, ‘No, this is a gift and something that I have the ability to do, so I’m going to lean into it.'”

We don't know if we should be scared or impressed! 👻 Have you ever had a paranormal encounter like @vanessahudgens?! pic.twitter.com/7ToH9egpky — The Kelly Clarkson Show (@KellyClarksonTV) April 5, 2022

The 33-year-old star uses a “spirit box,” which allows her to analyze “radio frequencies really quickly.”

“Something about the electricity that it creates allows spirits to speak through it,” she explained.

Vanessa Hudgens on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” — Photo: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

Hudgens also looked back on “High School Musical”, the 16-year-old film that brought her fame, noting that musicals “don’t go out of style” as she described her “grandma taste” in classic music.

She even talked about the new man in her life, professional baseball player Cole Tucker of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

“I know how the game works now,” Hudgens revealed, saying how her baseball knowledge has increased since attending games as a young girl with her late father.

Could you imagine a world without @VanessaHudgens as Gabriella?! 🙅‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/5PF1YBeQpV — The Kelly Clarkson Show (@KellyClarksonTV) April 5, 2022

The actress previously touched on her experiences with ghosts and spirits during a 2011 interview with People.

At the time, Hudgens recalled hearing footsteps at an old house on set of “Journey 2: The Mysterious Island” in North Wilmington, North Carolina.

“One of the oldest, most haunted places in North America.

“I was chasing around my ghost for like 10 minutes solid, and then it got way too freaky, and I just left,” she said at the time.