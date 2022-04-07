Khloe Kardashian is speaking candidly about her plastic surgery.

The Good American founder looked back on her 2019 nose job during ABC News’ special with the Kardashian family.

“My whole life I would say—I’ve always wanted my nose done, forever,” she recalled. “But it’s in the middle of your face and it’s scary to think about. But I finally got the courage, and I did it, and I love it.”

The reality star continued the conversation on Twitter later that evening.

“I got it a couple weeks before True‘s first birthday. Love it,” she told fans.

Describing her recovery process as a “breeze,” she added, “It honestly was so easy for me. My only regret is that I didn’t do it sooner.”

During the special, Kardashian also opened up about the body image insecurities she experienced after “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” first hit screens.

“Interestingly enough, I was so confident and secure before the show,” she admitted. “I became hard on myself because I was like, ‘Oh, this is how other people perceived me.’ I became insecure because of everyone else telling me.”