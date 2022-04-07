While Hailey Bieber pulls off a bright pink bob wig on the cover of Allure‘s May issue, the article on the model focuses on her entrepreneurial spirit and how she stays true to herself while navigating fame.

Although Bieber is a style icon, fans are interested in learning her skincare regimen, specifically hydration.

Hailey Bieber is Allure’s May cover star — Photo: Zoey Grossman for Allure

“I just could always remember my mom, as a child, getting [me] out of the bath, drenching me head to toe, just hydration, hydration, hydration, very focused on keeping the skin healthy. It started with my grandmother, she taught my mom, my mom taught me,” Bieber told the magazine.

The model has been sharing skincare tips and tricks with fans over the years via her YouTube channel.

“I found that the most tried-and-true stuff were the solidly formulated products that were affordable, where I could tell people kept on going back to, and that’s what I kept going back to as well,” she shared.

Touching on Bieber’s extremely famous life alongside her global superstar husband Justin Bieber, Hailey says, “It would be exhausting for me to try to control everything.

“There’s just no way I can do that. It’s very hard to control a media narrative, so I try to just do my best to be myself and accept that.”

For more with Bieber, check out Allure’s full May cover story.