Jimmy Kimmel is taking another shot at Marjorie Taylor Greene following her report of him to the Capitol Police.

The Republican senator wasn’t too happy with Jimmy Kimmel’s Tuesday monologue.

She said she filed a complaint with Capitol Police after the talk show host made a joke about her on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“This woman, Klan mom, is especially upset with the three Republican senators who said they’ll vote yes on Ketanji Brown Jackson, who’s nominated for the Supreme Court,” he said of Greene. “She tweeted, ‘Murkowski, Collins, and Romney are pro-pedophile. They just voted for KBJ.’ Wow, where is Will Smith when you really need him?”

Re-sharing the clip on Twitter, Greene wrote:

.@ABC, this threat of violence against me by @jimmykimmel has been filed with the @CapitolPolice. pic.twitter.com/nxYX1LF2jK — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) April 6, 2022

Kimmel responded:

Officer? I would like to report a joke. https://t.co/3ournv9RwG — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) April 6, 2022

They exchanged more digs on Twitter:

You weren’t joking. You hide your misogyny and your racism behind your “jokes” on @ABC. This was a dog whistle to the violent left to assault me or worse, and your already inspiring fantasies of violence against me. How many new death threats will I get that are your fans? https://t.co/SB37BqnxyJ — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) April 7, 2022

Kimmel turned her comments around and joked she should be filing with animal control instead of the Capitol Police.

The only fantasies you inspire are of silence. Maybe you should report this to Animal Control? https://t.co/WouhSYKZlQ — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) April 7, 2022

During the comedian’s opening monologue Thursday night, he addressed the ongoing “brouhaha” and called out Green’s hypocrisy.

“She called the same police she voted against giving a Congressional Gold Medal to for defending our Capitol against the insurrection she helped incite on January 6,” Kimmel said. “That’s who she called, the people she wanted to defund. It’s amazing how quickly you can go from, ‘These liberals, you can’t say anything anymore,’ to ‘What did you say? I’m calling the cops.’”

He also denied the claim he was trying to encourage “fantasies of violence” since he was subject to many threats himself on a regular basis.

“Not only don’t I condone death or any kind of threats against anyone, especially since I get dozens of them a week myself from the sickos who align with you,” Kimmel said, “I also find it very rich that a person who did this (A picture of her with a gun) in her campaign ad is suddenly whining about fantasies of violence.”

Getting one final dig, the comedian gave the “Klan mom” a new nickname.

“She’s the one who endorsed fringe conspiracy theories and repeatedly indicated support for executing prominent Democratic politicians. Now she’s dialing 911 because she got made fun of. She’s a snowflake and a sociopath at the same time. A snowciopath.”

He closed out the segment on the feud, by announcing he would also be reporting the politician, but to a higher power: The Justice League. Kimmel then got out a pen and birthday card and wrote out a letter to Batman.