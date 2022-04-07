Marjorie Taylor Greene isn’t happy with Jimmy Kimmel’s Tuesday monologue.

The politician says she filed a complaint with Capitol Police after the talk show host made a joke about her on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“This woman, Klan mom, is especially upset with the three Republican senators who said they’ll vote yes on Ketanji Brown Jackson, who’s nominated for the Supreme Court,” he said of Greene. “She tweeted, ‘Murkowski, Collins, and Romney are pro-pedophile. They just voted for KBJ.’ Wow, where is Will Smith when you really need him?”

Re-sharing the clip on Twitter, Greene wrote:

.@ABC, this threat of violence against me by @jimmykimmel has been filed with the @CapitolPolice. pic.twitter.com/nxYX1LF2jK — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) April 6, 2022

Kimmel responded, writing, “Officer? I would like to report a joke.”