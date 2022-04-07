Bruce Willis is all smiles enjoying an “off-the-grid” day out with wife Emma Heming Willis. It’s the first public photo of the actor since the announcement he was “stepping away” from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia.

The couple’s 10-year-old daughter Mabel took the photo of the happy couple sitting on a fallen tree trunk. The duo celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary in March.

Heming Willis, 43, thanked fans for their support following Willis’s announcement. Willis, 67, was diagnosed with the cognitive disorder that affects communication.

“Your love, support, compassion, prayers really help. I’m grateful. Thank you from the bottom of my heart,” she previously wrote in an Instagram Story.