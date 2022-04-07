Travis Barker is talking about the qualities that he and wife Kourtney Kardashian share in a new cover interview with Billboard.

“We’re very similar, with our backs to the wall. We have no quit,” he gushed. “I need someone like that in my life.”

Travis Barker. Courtesy of Billboard

READ MORE: Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Held Secret Wedding Ceremony In Las Vegas, But They Didn’t Have Marriage License From Clark County

Barker, who is one of music’s most in-demand hitmakers, also discussed his recent collaborations with artists like Machine Gun Kelly and Willow Smith.

“I say no a lot. I would play on a million albums a year if I could — it’s just being smart and working with people I really love and have a lot in common with,” he said. “I rarely do something that’s brought to me from a publisher or my managers. I usually work with people who I know and that I call a friend.”

Travis Barker. Courtesy of Billboard

READ MORE: Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Share First Photos Of Their Fun Las Vegas Wedding Chapel Ceremony: ‘What Happens In Vegas…’

On the way that pop music is evolving today, Barker added, “It’s not how it was when blink or Green Day came out where there were pop-punk kids, metal kids, rap kids. Everyone has been inspired by everything for so long — it just got louder this year.”