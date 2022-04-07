Prime Video’s “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” has found its new Mrs. Smith in “PEN15” star and co-creator Maya Erskine.

Donald Glover, star and co-creator of the TV update, revealed the casting news to Interview: “She’s dope. It’s exciting. I really love the show. I’m writing the finale now.”

Erskine will step into the role Emmy winner Phoebe Waller-Bridge was set to play.

Glover initially approached his “Solo: A Star Wars Story” co-star with the idea to reboot the 2005 movie “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” starring Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. The “Fleabag” creator, writer, and star exited the series over “creative differences,” according to a Hollywood Reporter report. However, Waller-Bridge will remain involved in the project as a co-creator, showrunner, and exec producer as part of her overall deal with Amazon.

On Thursday, Glover said her exit was “amicable”: “I still like her. I assume she still likes me.”

Despite the casting shakeup, the series is still on track to debut on Prime Video Canada later this year.