Amy Schumer and Kim Kardashian have got each other’s backs.

Schumer spoke about her friendship with the SKIMS founder during an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” with Andy Cohen.

“She is a support system and I hope I’m one for her, too,” said Schumer, who wore SKIMS undergarments beneath her black dress at the Oscars.

“I’m trying to be a model for them but Kim’s not calling me back,” she joked.

Schumer also revealed the advice she gave to the “Kardashians” star before she hosted “Saturday Night Live”.

“I think she did amazing,” she said. “I gave her a lot of advice but I think the best advice I gave her was that, and she did use this as her closing joke, that only 10 million people watch ‘SNL’ and usually she has, like, 300 million people watching her. So I said, just talk to everybody like they are your friends, and I think she took that to heart. But I think she really followed her own advice and her own instincts, which is what we should all do and she just killed it. I learned from her that night. That b****.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Schumer praised Lady Gaga for how she helped Liza Minnelli while the pair were presenting at the Academy Awards.

“That was so beautiful,” she said. “That was one of my favourite moments and just seeing them together backstage. I love that Lady Gaga is just so there for people who are a little older than us. She really was gentle and patient.”