Throughout Jim Carrey’s 40-plus year career and before the recent release of “Sonic the Hedgehog 2”, the Canadian actor had only starred in two sequels, one in which he’d be willing to portray his character for the third time, under one condition.

The two sequels under discussion are 1995’s “Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls” and 2014’s “Dumb and Dumber To”, which saw Carrey reprise his roles as Ace Venture and Lloyd Christmas, respectively, in both films.

READ MORE: Jim Carrey Explains His Comment On Will Smith Oscars Slap: ‘I Don’t Condemn Him For It’

With “Ace Ventura 3” in the works, Carrey admitted that he would be interested in playing the legendary pet detective, Ace Venture, again but only if it’s directed by a blockbuster auteur like Christopher Nolan (“Tenet”, “Dunkirk”, etc.)

“I think after the fact when there’s been a lot of years, unless some genius person, director, auteur comes to you with a completely new take on what’s going on, you know,” Carrey shared his thoughts with E! News on a potential third film of the classic mystery-comedy.

READ MORE: ‘Ace Ventura’ Producer Sues Netflix Over ‘Tiger King’ Clips

“If Chris Nolan came to me and said, ‘I want to make ‘Ace Ventura’ real and I want to do something, you know, something more interesting…’ then I might listen,” he continued. “But for the most part, after a certain time, there’s not one cell in your body that is that person anymore so you end up just imitating what you did in the old days and the original inspiration isn’t there.”

Carrey recently revealed he’s taking a break from the industry to address “important things [he’s] ignored” for so long.