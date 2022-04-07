Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Netflix’s raunchiest ever franchise is back with a bang.

“365 Days: This Day” picks up where the original 2020 movie left off, with even for more x-rated drama than ever before.

READ MORE: ‘365 Days’ Star Michele Morrone Defends Film From Criticism Over Depiction Of Rape And Sex Trafficking

According to the official synopsis, “Laura (Anna-Maria Sieklucka) and Massimo (Michele Morrone) are back and hotter than ever. But the reunited couple’s new beginning is complicated by Massimo’s family ties and a mysterious man who enters Laura’s life to win her heart and trust, at any cost.”

The movie also stars Magdalena Lamparska and Simone Susinna.

READ MORE: ‘365 Days’ Star Michele Morrone Drops Steamy New ‘Hard For Me’ Music Video

The films are based on a trilogy of novels by Blanka Lipińska.

“365 Days: This Day” hits Netflix on April 27.