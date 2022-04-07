Avril Lavigne is engaged to be married to Mod Sun.

The pop-punk princess has found her prince, musician Derek Smith, who goes by the name Mod Sun. The two lovebirds have kept the exciting news private for nearly two weeks.

Lavigne shared photos in an Instagram carousel from their engagement, which took place on March 27 in the City of Lights. With the Eiffel Tower in the background, Mod Sun got down on one knee and asked Lavigne to be his wife.

READ MORE: Avril Lavigne Is Learning To ‘Take Care Of Herself’ After Difficult Relationships

“Yes! I love you forever. Sunday 27. March. 2022,” Lavigne, 37, captioned the post showing off her heart-shaped diamond-cut ring in photos from the couple’s romantic trip to Paris.

Mod Sun, 35, also posted pics, along with a heartfelt message for his bride-to-be. “The day we met I knew you were the one. Together forever til our days are done. I had a dream where I proposed in Paris. I pulled out a ring + asked you to wear it. I was on one knee as I looked in your eyes. You’re too beautiful for my words to describe. I grabbed your hand + took one last breath… I said ‘will you marry me?’ + she said ‘yes,'” he wrote. “I love you Avril.”

Lavigne was spotted wearing the large engagement ring while arriving to a Los Angeles studio on Tuesday (April 5) following the Grammys on Sunday (April 3), in which she wasn’t wearing her flashy new 14-karat accessory.

Avril Lavigne spotted wearing her engagement ring — Photo: BENS / BACKGRID

Lavigne and Mod Sun started out as coworkers in January 2021 when they co-wrote the single “Flames” and appeared in the song’s music video together.

Mod Sun declared his love for the “Sk8er Boi” singer with a neck tattoo of her name in February 2021. The two made their first red carpet debut at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards.

READ MORE: Olivia Rodrigo Kicks Off ‘Sour’ Tour And Rocks Cover Performance Of Avril Lavigne’s ‘Complicated’

In March, Lavigne appeared on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” where she gushed over new beau and revealed that a couple days after she wrote “Love Sux”, which set the tone for her latest album, she had a boyfriend.

“I’m literally never single,” she said at the time.

READ MORE: Avril Lavigne Teases Musician Cameos In Her ‘Sk8ter Boi’ Movie: ‘I’m Really Excited’

This will be Lavigne’s third marriage. The singer was previously married to Canadian singer-songwriters Chad Kroeger, lead singer of Nickelback from 2013 to 2015, and Deryck Whibley, lead vocalist of Sum 41 from 2006 to 2010.

ET also spoke to Lavigne last month about working with Mod Sun on her album, Love Sux.

“We made the album together, we co-wrote the songs,” Lavigne said, praising Mod Sun for the collaborative relationship they’ve built. “He’s coming out on tour with me, and we’re super creative together. So it’s really fun.”

More From ET:

Avril Lavigne on What Fans Can Expect From ‘Sk8r Boi’ Movie

Avril Lavigne Talks Getting Flowers From ‘Amazing’ Taylor Swift

Avril Lavigne Talks ‘Love Sux’ Album, and Relating to Olivia Rodrigo