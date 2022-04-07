Nearly 30 years after his nostalgic high school throwback flick, “Dazed And Confused”, writer and director Richard Linklater says he still hasn’t earned any money from the movie.

The 1993 film about the last day of high school in 1976 is considered a cult classic and widely recognized for introducing audiences to Matthew McConaughey. At the time of its release, the low-budget indie was a critical hit, playing several festivals including the Toronto International Film Festival. Despite being made for $7 million, five-time Oscar nominee Linklater says he still has yet to receive any money for making the film.

“Where’s my money? How come a movie that cost less than $7 million has $12 million in interest against it?” Linklater remarks in an interview with The Daily Beast, celebrating the upcoming 30th anniversary of the film. When asked to clarify whether he made any money off the movie, Linklater responds with a “f*** no.”

READ MORE: Richard Linklater’s Next Movie Will Take 20 Years To Complete

When asked why he hasn’t received any money from the movie that has remained popular for nearly three decades, Linklater offers, “I don’t know. Ask Universal! Hollywood accounting.”

“Everybody has that first story of getting screwed with their first project. That film was an indie success. It made more than it cost theatrically, and over the years it’s been everywhere,” the “Before Sunrise” director says. “That’s such a cliché to b**ch about, but I did go through the Hollywood experience.”

Looking back on his journey, the director admits “Dazed And Confused” would be unlikely to get made now.

“Here I complain but they did green-light the film, and they wouldn’t green-light the film today,” he muses. “Cast of unknowns? Period film when not much happens, riding around? One film out of Sundance? I don’t think there’s a pitch for that movie today, so I sit here very, very blessed that I came along at a time when studios were going, hey, we’ll make this and this and then throw some chump change over to these guys. I’m still grateful I got the film made, and got it made the way I wanted it to.”