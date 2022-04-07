Click to share this via email

Kelly Clarkson put her own unique spin on one of ABBA’s most famous songs during the latest instalment of Kellyoke on “The Kelly Clarkson Show”.

The singer performed an acoustic cover “Dancing Queen”, transforming the up-tempo track into an emotional ballad.

Clarkson was joined on stage by a pianist as she belted out the heartfelt lyrics.

“Dancing Queen” shot to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 after its release in 1976.

The song featured in the 2008 movie “Mamma Mia”.

Clarkson recently wowed fans with an incredible cover of Dolly Parton’s “Jolene”.