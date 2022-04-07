Ashanti is being recognized for her musical legacy,

The singer is being inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame with a star on the famous path. The induction ceremony was livestreamed on YouTube on Thursday with Ja Rule and Tichina Arnold conducting the ceremony.

“You should be in the Guinness Book of World Records for being a beautiful human being, you should be in the Guinness Book of World Records for being a beautiful human spirit,” Arnold said of her friend.

Frequent collaborator Ja Rule commented on his long friendship with the artist, saying, “We’ve shared so many moments together, but this one is so special. Getting a star on the Hollywood walk of fame is like the top of the top.”

As Ashanti stepped to the podium, she thanked everyone in “Team Ashanti”, thanking God, family, friends, crew, and fans for getting her to where she was.

She was brought to the brink of tears as she recalled how much her mother supported her in the early days.

“My mom’s first trip to L.A., she walked in this very block and walked into a souvenir shop when I was mixing my first album Ashanti,” shared the artist. “She bought one of the Hollywood stars with the nameplate and got my name printed out on one of them. She said you’re gonna get one of these one day.

Her mother then brought out the same nameplate to stage and shared a hug with her daughter.

“It’s so surreal that I’m getting one of these stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame forever and ever for my kids to see,” said Ashanti. “It’s still hitting me and I’m still stunned. This is proof to everyone out there that dreams really do come true.”

The 41-year-old’s career began with her 2002 self-titled album Ashanti which was immediately a smash hit on release. It hit the #1 spot on the Billboard Top 200 and R&B album charts and set a SoundScan record as the most albums sold by any debut female artist. The accomplishment landed her in the Guinness World Records.

With the release of “Foolish” and other hits, she also managed to be the first female artist to have her first three chart entries in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100.

She won the Grammy for Best Contemporary R&B Album for Ashanti along with 2 American Music Awards and the Soul Train Aretha Franklin Entertainer of the Year Award.

Besides her illustrious music career, Ashanti has also branched out into acting with TV roles in “The Muppets’ Wizard of Oz”, “The Proud Family”, “Buffy the Vampire Slayer”, “Sabrina, the Teenage Witch” and the TV series “Vegas”. She’s appeared in movies such as “Coach Carter” and “Resident Evil Extinction”.

The musician is releasing her first book of poetry Foolish/Unfoolish: Reflections on Love in May 2022.

Other musicians honoured on the Hollywood Walk of Fame recently include Red Hot Chili Peppers, who were inducted on March 31, and Francis Ford Coppola on March 21.