Ireland Baldwin is speaking candidly about her life in an extremely personal Instagram post.

The model posted a lengthy message to the platform, in which she discussed living in the public eye.

“I felt the need to address these emotions and these fiery feelings within,” she began. “Now, I could have a publicist, that would be HIGHLY unnecessary and rather expensive. LOL. I could just ignore the hundreds of messages I receive, but by doing so, I wouldn’t be able to interact with any of you. That’s simply not going to work for me.”

She continued, “I am also living by a newfound motto: Stand up for yourself. It’s nothing groundbreaking, you’ve heard it before. It’s something my mother taught me since I was a little girl. I lost my way. I have been so ridden with anxiety and have worried about how people perceived me. I’ve let that affect my friendships, relationships, life/work opportunities… you name it.”

The 26-year-old star said she was inspired to speak out following Camila Cabello’s recent post about body image.

“Of course, I am nowhere near as famous as Camila, but I relate to every word of her post,” she said. “I have been called some version of fat, ugly, worthless and irrelevant by grown adults on the internet since I was a kid. It’s nothing new. Paparazzi have followed me around for whatever boring reason and have snapped photos all up, in, and around my ass, cellulite, back fat, double chin, tits, you name it! It’s invasive and super lame, but out of my control.”

Baldwin, who has spoken about her battle with anorexia and bulimia in the past, went on, “I have spent way too many years starving myself, binging, purging, measuring, stepping on scales, spitting food into my purse, and all around ruining my body because some troll told me I’ll never be as thin and beautiful as my mother. Now that I made it through the EDS, I am indeed on the other side. I have my bad days, of course. But overall, I f*****g LOVE food… like romantically. I love my body. I love the way it moves. I love how I feel in it.”

Baldwin concluded the post by talking about her famous dad Alec.

“Lastly, I get countless messages from people who are kind of alarmingly obsessed with my father and his family,” she wrote. “I think a lot of people assume my take on any of this, well here it is for free – it’s none of my business. To all the media outlets who have reached out for a quote – there’s your quote.”

Baldwin added, “I don’t care. My life is here in Oregon with my boyfriend, 6 dogs, and my new business. I smoke weed, I eat good food, and I mind MY own business.”