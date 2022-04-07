Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

“The Simpsons” is making history with its latest episode.

The long-running animated series will feature a deaf actor and American Sign Language in “The Sound of Bleeding Gums”.

READ MORE: Bad Bunny Teams Up With ‘The Simpsons’ In New Animated Music Video

The episode will follow Lisa Simpson as she searches for the deaf son of her favourite saxophone player.

Lisa will also help the character to get a cochlear implant.

Deaf actor John Autry II, who appears in the episode, told Variety, “It’s life-changing equality and participation. This can impact change for all of us. It’s about hard of hearing and hearing characters coming together. It’s a part of history.”

READ MORE: The Weeknd Wants ‘The Simpsons’ Guest-Starring Role To Become A Recurring Character

“The Sound of Bleeding Gums” airs Sunday, April 10 on Fox at 8 p.m. ET.