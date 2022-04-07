Mark Consuelos has been hitting the gym hard lately.

During the latest episode of “Live with Kelly and Ryan,” Kelly Ripa revealed how her husband has been forced to throw out a lot of clothes after getting too jacked from lifting weights.

“He can’t fit in any of his clothes,” said Ripa of Consuelos. “He’s like, ‘I can’t button these shirts. Did you do something to them?’ Like, ‘Yeah, I secretly, behind your back, sewed them all a little bit tighter.'”

Ripa continued, “What’s funny about that is right now is he’s cleaning out his closet and he’s getting rid of all of the shirts that are too small. Which is all of the shirts.”

Ripa believes her husband could totally pull off Timothée Chalamet’s bare-chested Oscars outfit.

“So I’m like, ‘Will you be wearing a suit tonight without a shirt?’ Because I’m pro Timothée Chalamet, I want to see that,” she added.

Ripa and Consuelos have been married since 1996 and share three kids; Lola, 20, Michael, 24, and Joaquin, 18.