Canadian Screen Week continues, with the Canadian Academy announcing more winners of the 2022 Canadian Screen Awards.

So far, awards have been presented for the winners in the Sports Programming, Digital & Immersive, Broadcast News and Documentary & Factual categories, and Wednesday’s announcement revealed this year’s winners in the Children’s & Animation and Lifestyle & Reality categories.

On Thursday, the winners in the Drama & Comedy Crafts and the Scripted Programs & Performance categories were announced with wins for Ayisha Issa as Best Supporting Actress, Drama in “Transplant”, Best Guest Performance, Comedy for Michele Buble on “Jann” and Best Supporting Actor, Comedy for Andrew Phung in “Kim’s Convenience”.

Canadian Screen Week takes place April 4-10, with the Cinematic Arts Awards held on April 8 and the main event — the Canadian Screen Awards — on April 10 at 8 p.m. ET, televised on CBC.

The complete list of Wednesday’s winners can be seen below.

THE DRAMA & COMEDY CRAFTS AWARDS

Best Achievement in Hair

Wynonna Earp – Hell Raisin’ Good Time

CTV Sci Fi Channel (Bell Media)

(SEVEN24 Films / Cineflix Studios)

Jo-Dee Thomson

Best Achievement in Make-Up

Sort Of – Sort Of Back Again

CBC Gem (CBC)

(Sienna Films)

Jessica Carter, Steve Newburn

Best Costume Design

Wynonna Earp – Hell Raisin’ Good Time

CTV Sci Fi Channel (Bell Media)

(SEVEN24 Films / Cineflix Studios)

Jennifer Haffenden

Best Visual Effects

Sponsor | SPINVFX

Vikings – The Signal

History (Corus Entertainment)

(Take 5 Productions Inc.)

Dominic Remane, Bill Halliday, Leann Harvey, Becca Donohoe, Thomas Morrison, Ovidiu Cinazan,

Jim Maxwell, Kieran McKay, Warren Lawtey, Maria Gordon

Best Production Design or Art Direction, Fiction

Wynonna Earp – Hell Raisin’ Good Time

CTV Sci Fi Channel (Bell Media)

(SEVEN24 Films / Cineflix Studios)

Trevor Smith, Amber Humphries

Best Sound, Fiction

Vikings – The Last Act

History (Corus Entertainment)

(Take 5 Productions Inc.)

Jane Tattersall, Martin Lee, Ian Rankin, David McCallum, Claire Dobson, Dale Sheldrake, Steve

Medeiros, Yuri Gorbachow, Sandra Fox, Kevin Schultz, Chelsea Body, Daniel Birch

Best Original Music, Fiction

Wynonna Earp – Better Dig Two

CTV Sci Fi Channel (Bell Media)

(SEVEN24 Films / Cineflix Studios)

Robert Carli, Peter Chapman

Best Writing, Variety or Sketch Comedy

TallBoyz – You’re The Dads Now!

CBC (CBC)

(Accent Entertainment)

Guled Abdi, Vance Banzo, Tim Blair, Franco Nguyen, Adam Bovoletis, Luc Mandl

Best Writing, Comedy

Sponsor | New Metric Media

Sort Of – Sort Of Gone

CBC Gem (CBC)

(Sienna Films)

Bilal Baig, Fab Filippo

Best Writing, Drama Series

Transplant – Free For What

CTV (Bell Media)

(Sphere Media)

Joseph Kay

Best Writing, TV Movie

I Was Lorena Bobbitt

CTV Drama Channel (Bell Media)

(Cineflix Productions)

Barbara Nance

Best Picture Editing, Comedy

Letterkenny – Sleepover

Crave (Bell Media)

(Get’er Done Productions 5 Inc.)

Kyle Martin

Best Picture Editing, Drama

Sponsor | Rolling Pictures

Transplant – Contact

CTV (Bell Media)

(Sphere Media)

Annie Ilkow

Best Photography, Comedy

Letterkenny – Sleepover

Crave (Bell Media)

(Get’er Done Productions 5 Inc.)

Jim Westenbrink

Best Photography, Drama

Transplant – Guardrail

CTV (Bell Media)

(Sphere Media)

Pierre Gill

Best Direction, Variety or Sketch Comedy

TallBoyz – You’re The Dads Now!

CBC (CBC)

(Accent Entertainment)

Bruce McCulloch

Best Direction, TV Movie

I Was Lorena Bobbitt

CTV Drama Channel (Bell Media)

(Cineflix Productions)

Danishka Esterhazy

Best Direction, Comedy

Sponsor | Cinespace Film Studios

Workin’ Moms – FACK

CBC (CBC)

(Wolf + Rabbit Entertainment)

Aleysa Young

Best Direction, Drama Series

Sponsor | Playback

Vikings – All at Sea

History (Corus Entertainment)

(Take 5 Productions Inc.)

Helen Shaver

THE SCRIPTED PROGRAMS & PERFORMANCE AWARDS,

PRESENTED BY CTV

Best Guest Performance, Drama Series

Coroner – Spirits

CBC (CBC)

(Muse Entertainment / Back Alley Films / Cineflix Studios)

Tamara Podemski

Best Supporting Actress, Drama

Transplant

CTV (Bell Media)

(Sphere Media)

Ayisha Issa

Best Supporting Actor, Drama

Wynonna Earp

CTV Sci Fi Channel (Bell Media)

(SEVEN24 Films / Cineflix Studios)

Tim Rozon

Best Lead Actress, TV Movie

Death She Wrote

CTV Drama Channel (Bell Media)

(Champlain Media Inc.)

Samora Smallwood

Best Lead Actor, TV Movie

I Was Lorena Bobbitt

CTV Drama Channel (Bell Media)

(Cineflix Productions)

Luke Humphrey

Best TV Movie

I Was Lorena Bobbitt

CTV Drama Channel (Bell Media)

(Cineflix Productions)

Jeff Vanderwal, Kim Bondi, Lorena Gallo, Sherri Rufh, Andy Streitfeld, Charles Tremayne

Best Achievement in Casting, Fiction

Transplant

CTV (Bell Media)

(Sphere Media)

Andrea Kenyon, Randi Wells, Jason Knight, John Buchan

Best Stunt Coordination | Meilleure coordination des cascades

Pretty Hard Cases – Jellybeans

CBC (CBC)

(Cameron Pictures Inc.)

John Stead

Best Guest Performance, Comedy

Jann – No Drama

CTV (Bell Media)

(Project 10 Productions Inc. / SEVEN24)

Michael Bublé

Best Supporting Actor, Comedy

Kim’s Convenience

CBC (CBC)

(Thunderbird Entertainment)

Andrew Phung

Best Supporting Actress, Comedy

Sponsor | Crave

Letterkenny

Crave (Bell Media)

(Get’er Done Productions 5 Inc.)

Kaniehtiio Horn

Best Performance, Sketch Comedy (Individual or Ensemble)

TallBoyz

CBC (CBC)

(Accent Entertainment)

Guled Abdi, Vance Banzo, Tim Blair, Franco Nguyen

Best Sketch Comedy Program or Series

TallBoyz

CBC (CBC)

(Accent Entertainment)

Bruce McCulloch, Susan Cavan, Paula J. Smith, Thea Gagliardi