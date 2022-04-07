Canadian Screen Week continues, with the Canadian Academy announcing more winners of the 2022 Canadian Screen Awards.
So far, awards have been presented for the winners in the Sports Programming, Digital & Immersive, Broadcast News and Documentary & Factual categories, and Wednesday’s announcement revealed this year’s winners in the Children’s & Animation and Lifestyle & Reality categories.
On Thursday, the winners in the Drama & Comedy Crafts and the Scripted Programs & Performance categories were announced with wins for Ayisha Issa as Best Supporting Actress, Drama in “Transplant”, Best Guest Performance, Comedy for Michele Buble on “Jann” and Best Supporting Actor, Comedy for Andrew Phung in “Kim’s Convenience”.
Canadian Screen Week takes place April 4-10, with the Cinematic Arts Awards held on April 8 and the main event — the Canadian Screen Awards — on April 10 at 8 p.m. ET, televised on CBC.
The complete list of Wednesday’s winners can be seen below.
THE DRAMA & COMEDY CRAFTS AWARDS
Best Achievement in Hair
Wynonna Earp – Hell Raisin’ Good Time
CTV Sci Fi Channel (Bell Media)
(SEVEN24 Films / Cineflix Studios)
Jo-Dee Thomson
Best Achievement in Make-Up
Sort Of – Sort Of Back Again
CBC Gem (CBC)
(Sienna Films)
Jessica Carter, Steve Newburn
Best Costume Design
Wynonna Earp – Hell Raisin’ Good Time
CTV Sci Fi Channel (Bell Media)
(SEVEN24 Films / Cineflix Studios)
Jennifer Haffenden
Best Visual Effects
Sponsor | SPINVFX
Vikings – The Signal
History (Corus Entertainment)
(Take 5 Productions Inc.)
Dominic Remane, Bill Halliday, Leann Harvey, Becca Donohoe, Thomas Morrison, Ovidiu Cinazan,
Jim Maxwell, Kieran McKay, Warren Lawtey, Maria Gordon
Best Production Design or Art Direction, Fiction
Wynonna Earp – Hell Raisin’ Good Time
CTV Sci Fi Channel (Bell Media)
(SEVEN24 Films / Cineflix Studios)
Trevor Smith, Amber Humphries
Best Sound, Fiction
Vikings – The Last Act
History (Corus Entertainment)
(Take 5 Productions Inc.)
Jane Tattersall, Martin Lee, Ian Rankin, David McCallum, Claire Dobson, Dale Sheldrake, Steve
Medeiros, Yuri Gorbachow, Sandra Fox, Kevin Schultz, Chelsea Body, Daniel Birch
Best Original Music, Fiction
Wynonna Earp – Better Dig Two
CTV Sci Fi Channel (Bell Media)
(SEVEN24 Films / Cineflix Studios)
Robert Carli, Peter Chapman
Best Writing, Variety or Sketch Comedy
TallBoyz – You’re The Dads Now!
CBC (CBC)
(Accent Entertainment)
Guled Abdi, Vance Banzo, Tim Blair, Franco Nguyen, Adam Bovoletis, Luc Mandl
Best Writing, Comedy
Sponsor | New Metric Media
Sort Of – Sort Of Gone
CBC Gem (CBC)
(Sienna Films)
Bilal Baig, Fab Filippo
Best Writing, Drama Series
Transplant – Free For What
CTV (Bell Media)
(Sphere Media)
Joseph Kay
Best Writing, TV Movie
I Was Lorena Bobbitt
CTV Drama Channel (Bell Media)
(Cineflix Productions)
Barbara Nance
Best Picture Editing, Comedy
Letterkenny – Sleepover
Crave (Bell Media)
(Get’er Done Productions 5 Inc.)
Kyle Martin
Best Picture Editing, Drama
Sponsor | Rolling Pictures
Transplant – Contact
CTV (Bell Media)
(Sphere Media)
Annie Ilkow
Best Photography, Comedy
Letterkenny – Sleepover
Crave (Bell Media)
(Get’er Done Productions 5 Inc.)
Jim Westenbrink
Best Photography, Drama
Transplant – Guardrail
CTV (Bell Media)
(Sphere Media)
Pierre Gill
Best Direction, Variety or Sketch Comedy
TallBoyz – You’re The Dads Now!
CBC (CBC)
(Accent Entertainment)
Bruce McCulloch
Best Direction, TV Movie
I Was Lorena Bobbitt
CTV Drama Channel (Bell Media)
(Cineflix Productions)
Danishka Esterhazy
Best Direction, Comedy
Sponsor | Cinespace Film Studios
Workin’ Moms – FACK
CBC (CBC)
(Wolf + Rabbit Entertainment)
Aleysa Young
Best Direction, Drama Series
Sponsor | Playback
Vikings – All at Sea
History (Corus Entertainment)
(Take 5 Productions Inc.)
Helen Shaver
THE SCRIPTED PROGRAMS & PERFORMANCE AWARDS,
PRESENTED BY CTV
Best Guest Performance, Drama Series
Coroner – Spirits
CBC (CBC)
(Muse Entertainment / Back Alley Films / Cineflix Studios)
Tamara Podemski
Best Supporting Actress, Drama
Transplant
CTV (Bell Media)
(Sphere Media)
Ayisha Issa
Best Supporting Actor, Drama
Wynonna Earp
CTV Sci Fi Channel (Bell Media)
(SEVEN24 Films / Cineflix Studios)
Tim Rozon
Best Lead Actress, TV Movie
Death She Wrote
CTV Drama Channel (Bell Media)
(Champlain Media Inc.)
Samora Smallwood
Best Lead Actor, TV Movie
I Was Lorena Bobbitt
CTV Drama Channel (Bell Media)
(Cineflix Productions)
Luke Humphrey
Best TV Movie
I Was Lorena Bobbitt
CTV Drama Channel (Bell Media)
(Cineflix Productions)
Jeff Vanderwal, Kim Bondi, Lorena Gallo, Sherri Rufh, Andy Streitfeld, Charles Tremayne
Best Achievement in Casting, Fiction
Transplant
CTV (Bell Media)
(Sphere Media)
Andrea Kenyon, Randi Wells, Jason Knight, John Buchan
Best Stunt Coordination | Meilleure coordination des cascades
Pretty Hard Cases – Jellybeans
CBC (CBC)
(Cameron Pictures Inc.)
John Stead
Best Guest Performance, Comedy
Jann – No Drama
CTV (Bell Media)
(Project 10 Productions Inc. / SEVEN24)
Michael Bublé
Best Supporting Actor, Comedy
Kim’s Convenience
CBC (CBC)
(Thunderbird Entertainment)
Andrew Phung
Best Supporting Actress, Comedy
Sponsor | Crave
Letterkenny
Crave (Bell Media)
(Get’er Done Productions 5 Inc.)
Kaniehtiio Horn
Best Performance, Sketch Comedy (Individual or Ensemble)
TallBoyz
CBC (CBC)
(Accent Entertainment)
Guled Abdi, Vance Banzo, Tim Blair, Franco Nguyen
Best Sketch Comedy Program or Series
TallBoyz
CBC (CBC)
(Accent Entertainment)
Bruce McCulloch, Susan Cavan, Paula J. Smith, Thea Gagliardi