Things are heating up in the office and behind closed doors on season five of “Selling Sunset”.

In the newly released trailer, Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim’s relationship is front and centre.

While most of the other agents are thrilled with the fact Stause and Oppenheim are dating, Christine Quinn is not.

“I was wondering why I wasn’t getting listings,” Quinn questioned in the trailer. “And then I was like ‘oh yeah, it’s cause I’m not f**king my boss.”

Stause quipped back in a separate conversation, “That is rich coming from her. You know what? I am f**king the boss.”

Oppenheim and Stause have since split which will likely be shown in the upcoming episodes.

Viewers are also introduced to new realtor Chelsea Lazkani, who seems to be teaming up with Quinn as “Black and blonde Barbie.”

However, with Lazakni in that means there isn’t enough room to keep all the others on and Mary Fitzgerald in her new role as manager must figure out who will go.

Season five of “Selling Sunset” starts April 22 on Netflix.