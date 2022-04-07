“The Masked Singer” creator Wonwoo Park is addressing rumours about Rudy Giuliani’s alleged appearance on season 7 of the hit show.

Back in February, Deadline reported that judges Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke were so outraged after Giuliani was unveiled as one of the contestants that they walked off stage.

“It would be taboo [in Korea] to have someone controversial or political on the show,” Park told Deadline. “But it can’t always be pleasant when the mask comes off.”

He added, “The more ‘Masked Singer’ seasons [globally] we do, the more we realize you can’t always have contestants that everybody loves.”

Season seven of “The Masked Singer” premiered March 9.

Christie Brinkley, Jorge Garcia and Joe Buck are among the stars that have been unmasked so far.