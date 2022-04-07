Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Michael Bublé is teaching the world about Canadian cuisine.

Taking part in “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert“‘s “Food Court” segment, the singer described Canadian food as “unique, incredible, delicious, fattening” and then attempted to repeat “unique.”

He also joked his relationship with Maple Syrup is “private.”

“What I do in my bedroom is up to me,” Bublé said.

READ MORE: Michael Buble Explains The Moment He Truly Fell In Love With His Wife Luisana Lopilato

“There is nothing more Canadian than making maple syrup toffee in a batch of snow unless you are eating a bag of ketchup chips with a little poutine and you are making out with Celine Dion.”

Bublé wasn’t sure what beaver tails were but thought it might be “sexual”. It also “hurt” him to pick American bacon over Canadian bacon, “I don’t like Canadian bacon.”

“Let me tell you my American friends,” Bublé continued. “If you have never yourself the favour of having a caesar…I know it sounds weird but it is the best in the world.”

READ MORE: Michael Bublé Was ‘In Love’ With Mariah Carey As Soon As He Saw A Photo Of Her, Shares The Bruno Mars Song That Had Him In Tears

“Go to Canada, drink a bunch of caesars, get yourself all sexy, get a bunch of maple syrup (if you know what I mean) and slap those beaver tails around.”

Other points Bublé made were the division over putting pineapple on pizza and the “unhealthy obsession” Canadians have with ketchup.

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” airs weekdays at 11:35 p.m. on Global.

Bublé’s new album Higher Love is out now.