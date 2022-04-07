Anyone who has seen Steven Spielberg’s “Schindler’s List” remembers the little girl in the red coat.

In the black and white film, a young girl wearing a red coat (the only colour in the film) walks through the Krakow Ghetto as German troops have “liquidated” everyone around her.

Many have compared the mass killing in Nazi Germany to that of what Russia is doing to Ukraine.

READ MORE: Pink Floyd Members Reunite To Record Song For Ukraine

Fast forward nearly 29 years and that little girl, Oliwia Dabrowska, is now 32 and helping Ukrainians fleeing to Poland.

She shared a post from an artist who changed her red coat to blue in support of Ukraine.

“She was always the symbol of hope,” Dabrowska wrote. “Let her be it again.”

Dabrowska has further detailed how she is helping via her Instagram.

Including working with her “brave mother” to help transport a Ukrainian mother with two kids, “They were desperate to get to their sister. Those kids… my God, I can barely hold back my tears.”

“I can’t tell you everything I saw there, because I don’t have right words in my mind… Nobody, who have never seen this, can’t imagine this nightmare in eyes of those people,” she wrote.

READ MORE: Sean Penn Talks Support For Ukraine With Fox News’ Sean Hannity, Revealing Why The Fact That He Initially Didn’t ‘Trust’ Hannity Is A ‘Petty Thing’

She has also received aid kits for Ukrainian soldiers that she is bringing to the border.

“Please remember though, that it is not my sole achievement but the cooperation and combined effort of a group of people that I am a part of – even though I do coordinate some actions, I’m just a cog in the machine and I’m pleased there’s so many of us,” she added.