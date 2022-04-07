Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Season two of “Russian Doll” is finally here.

Natasha Lyonne returns as Nadia Volvokov as she heads back in time to New York City in the ’80s.

“What is this? Some kind of ’80s flash mob?” a confused Nadia asks as she wakes up on a subway train.

READ MORE: Natasha Lyonne Dethrones Nicole Kidman As Clapping Meme Queen At The 2019 Emmys

Thankfully Alan Zaveri (Charlie Barnett) is on the journey with her as she tried to figure out what happened to her family’s stolen gold as they time travel to other eras.

“Schitt’s Creek”‘s Annie Murphy will also be joining this season.

In season one, Nadia keeps reliving the same day, dying each night. She meets Alan who is having the same problem as they try to find their way out of it.

READ MORE: Jameela Jamil, Ruby Rose, Natasha Lyonne On How They’re Redefining The Small Screen In Glamour’s TV Issue

“Russian Doll” first came out in 2019 and was nominated for 13 Emmy Awards, winning three.

Netflix will release season two of “Russian Doll” on April 20.