Amy Schumer is addressing the controversy over stolen jokes.

During her 2022 Oscars monologue, Schumer quipped about Leonardo DiCaprio: “He has done so much to fight climate change and leave behind a cleaner, greener planet for his girlfriends.”

Many people on Twitter pointed out a tweet from late 2021 which read, “Leonardo DiCaprio is so passionate about climate change because he wants to leave a better word for his girlfriends.”

Schumer addressed if she had stolen the joke while speaking with Andy Cohen on “Watch What Happens Live!”.

“OK. Well, I would like to say, I haven’t personally been on Twitter,” Schumer admitted. “I’ve had my assistant do it, just so I can remain alive and not kill myself. And also, that joke was written by Suli McCullough. But I thank you guys, always, for making sure that I don’t start thievery.”

She also spoke to Cohen about the Vanity Fair lie-detector test she recently did.

“They asked me, thank God, ‘Have you ever stolen a joke?’ and I said no, and it was ‘that’s true,'” Schumer said. “So, everybody just chill. It’s crazy. I’m funny enough, I don’t need to steal s**t.”