Jessica Simpson is celebrating her body.

The fashion mogul took to Instagram to share a sizzling bikini pic after getting back in shape.

“I have gained and lost 100lbs 3x so I never thought this moment could or would happen, but I’m finally spring breakin’ wearin’ a BIKINI!!!!!!” she wrote.

Simpson credited “hard work”, “determination” and “self love” for the transformation.

“I enjoyed a good proud cry today 💪🏼☀️,” she added.

The post came days after she shared a sexy snap where she appeared to only be covering herself with a hat and daisy sunnies.

Simpson previously opened up to Today about ditching her scale after welcoming her kids Birdie Mae, 3, Maxwell Drew, 9, and Ace Knute, 8, who she shares with husband Eric Johnson.

“I have no idea how much I weigh, I just want to be able to feel good and zip my pants up,” she said, adding that she doesn’t want her weight to “define” her.