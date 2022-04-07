Mark Wahlberg wants his kids to find religion on their own terms.

The “Father Stu” star spoke to “Today” about playing Stuart Long, the boxer turned priest and his own journey as Catholic.

“They think Dad’s crazy, and he’s boring,” he teased of children, Ella, 18, Miche, 16, Brendan, 13, and Grace Margaret, 12, who he shares with wife Rhea Durham.

“But even with my faith, I don’t force it on them. But they know that Dad can’t start the day without being in prayer, can’t start the day without reading my Scripture or going to Mass.”

“And hopefully, instead of forcing that on them, they’ll say, ‘Well, if it works for Dad, maybe it’ll work for us,’ and they’ll kind of gravitate towards it on their own,” Wahlberg added.

He expressed the same sentiments to ET, saying, “But I don’t want to force them to do it, because I think they may resent it and push back. So, I’m just trying to be an example and show them that it works for me in all the good things that have happened in my life, including them and their mom, has been provided to me by God, when I was prepared for it and ready for it.”

“Father Stu” hits theatres on April 13.