Mayim Bialik is explaining her reasoning behind a controversial move while hosting “Jeopardy!”.

The “Big Bang Theory” alum called the first round “Single Jeopardy” instead of just “Jeopardy” and caused uproar on Twitter.

Explaining her clue boards that she has to review, Bialik said the first one does say “Single Jeopardy” and the second “Double Jeopardy.”

“So, I didn’t make something up that doesn’t exist,” she told “The Kelly Clarkson Show” how people “lost their minds.”

She also reminded people that she didn’t go “rogue” and this is all filmed beforehand.

“If they wanted me to redo it, I would have redone it,” Bialik continued.

Clarkson and Bialik laughed about how seriously some people take the show.

“It’s almost like you want to start sending them real things that are happening that are important,” Clarkson said, pointing out “real issues.”