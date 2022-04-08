Making it official! Kim Kardashian had a special date to the Los Angeles premiere of her family’s new Hulu series, “The Kardashians”. The 41-year-old reality star arrived at Goya Studios on the arm of her 28-year-old “Saturday Night Live” comedian boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

Clad in a skin-tight silver Thierry Mugler gown and matching choker necklace, Kim walked the red carpet alone, but she and Pete didn’t hide from the cameras as they made their grand entrance.

The comedian wore white sneakers, a black suit, and a white T-shirt with shades as he held his girlfriend’s hand.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian – Photo: Backgrid

Kim Kardashian – Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for ABA

Pete will not appear on camera in the first season of the family’s new Hulu series, but his romance with Kim will be widely talked about.

Kim also teased in a recent Variety article that he might be attending an event that will be filmed for season 2, which could be this very premiere.

“I have not filmed with him,” she told the magazine last month. “I’m not opposed to it. It’s just not what he does… But if there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn’t tell the cameras to get away. I think I might film something really exciting coming, but it wouldn’t be for this season.”

A source recently told ET, “Kim and Pete are super serious and they both want to take their relationship to the next level. They are enamored with each other and are continuing to work on seeing their relationship blossom further.”

“The Kardashians” premieres Thursday, April 14 on Hulu.

