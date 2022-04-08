Michelle Pfeiffer is talking about one of her favourite film souvenirs.

The actress appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Thursday to talk about her upcoming film “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” and some of her past roles.

When Fallon mentioned an Instagram post Pfeiffer shared of her old whip from her role as Catwoman in “Batman Returns”, he joked about her stealing it from set.

“No, it was my practice whip,” Pfeiffer responded sheepishly. “There’s your hero whip and then your practice whip.”

As the host praised her skills, she laughed and said she was “a little rusty” but admitted after watching the clip that the role “was so fun.”

For her newest role as Janet van Dyke in the “Ant-Man” franchise, she said she knew very little about the project when she signed on to work with Marvel.

“They’re very mysterious, and they’re very secretive, of course, with their storylines,” said Pfeiffer who confessed the secrecy made her job as an actress difficult. “It’s a little hard because I met with Peyton, and I knew a little bit about the character, but there was no script. You have to commit without actually having read anything.”

Michelle Pfeiffer during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon – Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

The 63-year-old said she had never agreed to a role without a script before, though even if she had a script it wouldn’t have made a difference.

“It wouldn’t have mattered because it all changes anyway,” she said. “You don’t really know what you’re getting into, and then you get a script right before you start shooting, and then it changes every day. And then you shoot the movie, and you wrap, and then it changes again.”

“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” is currently planned for release on Feb. 17, 2023.