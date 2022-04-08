Camila Cabello’s new album Familia dropped today and the singer isn’t shying away from tackling personal topics, such as her breakup with Shawn Mendes, her struggle with mental health, and her departure from Fifth Harmony.

In her new single, “Psychofreak”, Camila calls upon Willow Smith to bring this fun yet haunting pop track about anxiety to life. The sexy and sultry music video sees the two defy gravity and go face-to-face with their own inner demons. When explaining the premise of the song, Cabello said that “Psychofreak” is “all of the different things that have made up my journey with anxiety and starting off really young in the industry.”

In the second verse of “Psychofreak”, Camila seemingly addresses her breakup from Fifth Harmony, which got very messy after Camila announced her exit in December 2016.

Camila sings “Everybody says they miss the old me, I been on this ride since I was 15,” and then adds, “I don’t blame the girls for how it went down, down.” This lyric, not only makes note of the age she was when the group was formed on “X-Factor USA” by Simon Cowell, Demi Lovato, Britney Spears, and L.A Reid, but also name-drops Fifth Harmony’s first single as a group of four without Camila, “Down”. She also sings that she doesn’t “blame the girls” for how the situation unfolded, which has Harmonizers everywhere cheering, knowing their favourite girl group seem to be on good terms again.

Cabello suggested to Reuters that she and the girls of Fifth Harmony — Normani, Lauren Jauregui, Ally Brooke, and Dinah Jane — have found closure.

“We have been supportive of each other through like DMs and stuff,” she says. “I’m like in a really good place with them.”

