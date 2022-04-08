Click to share this via email

Chrishell Stause is coming clean about how she helped finance her new pad.

The “Selling Sunset” star dropped by “The Kelly Clarkson Show” to talk breakups through art and getting over exes. Clarkson mentioned a rumour about Stause selling her wedding ring from ex Justin Hartley to pay for her new house.

“Was that therapeutic? ‘Cause I love that. That’s funny,” the host laughed.

“When sometimes life gives you lemons, sometimes you’ve gotta add a little vodka,” admitted Stause. “I was trying to, you know, make the best out of a situation.”

“I mean, what are you supposed to do? Keep wearing it? I think that’s amazing,” Clarkson replied. “You did something good with the money.”

Stause was married to Hartley from 2017 to 2021. Viewers watched their divorce unfold during season 3 of “Selling Sunset”.

She went on to date her co-star Jason Oppenheim but ultimately split from him in December 2021.

The real estate agent admitted that Clarkson’s music, some of which was a result of heartbreak, helped Stause through many relationships.

“Your music has gotten me through many a breakup, so thank you for that,” she said in gratitude to the host. “You helped all of us.”