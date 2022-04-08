With “The Crown” to conclude after its sixth season (the fifth is slated to debut in November), Netflix is reportedly looking to delve even deeper into the history of Britain’s Royal Family.

Variety reports that Netflix has been in discussions with Left Bank Pictures (the show’s production company) for a potential prequel; according to Variety‘s source, however, those discussions are in the preliminary phase, and “the prequel is not in development nor greenlit.”

If Netflix does decide to move ahead, the prequel would begin with the death of Queen Victoria in 1901 and conclude where “The Crown” started, with the 1947 wedding of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.

According to the report, “The Crown” creator Peter Morgan would also write the new project, which could potentially run for anywhere from three to five seasons.

The prequel would chronicle the reigns of four British kings during a period of nearly 50 years: Edward VII (1901-10), George V (1910-36), Edward VIII (1936) and George VI (1936-52).

At this point, notes Variety‘s source, the prequel to “The Crown” is still seen as “speculative.”