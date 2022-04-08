Paris Hilton joined Brie and Nikki Bella for the latest edition of “The Bellas Podcast” on SiriusXM’s Stitcher, where she opened up about being a newlywed and her desire to start a family.

“I love being married. I just feel like I finally found like my perfect match and I just feel so safe,” she said of husband Carter Reum, whom she wed late last year.

“I finally have my home and I just can’t wait to start a family and have kids,” she added. “And I just have never felt like this in my life, like so safe, and I trust him. It’s very hard to trust people, especially in L.A., especially the guys. So, I’m happy, I found a guy who’s from a small town and so sweet and really good family values.”

According to Hilton, she and Reum have “been talking about kids since the beginning. Since the first couple, like months of dating, we would love to have twins. I think that would be amazing. We want, like, three or four.”

Getting more specific, Hilton added, “I would, like, a twin boy and girl just to, like, get both, but whatever happens happens, but I would love that or twin girls because I love girls.”

In addition, the Bella sisters reminisced with Hilton about their nightclubbing days, when they’re frequently bumped into each other in Hollywood hotspots.

“It was so much fun,” Hilton gushed of those party-hearty days.

“I feel like kids today have no idea what fun is because back then when no one had an iPhone and no one had social media, no one was looking at a phone,” she added. “No one had a camera. Everyone was just free and feeling comfortable and everybody was out and it was like the sickest crowd and like the best people. And now it’s just like, I don’t know. It’s not fun anymore.”