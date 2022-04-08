Click to share this via email

This week, a Twitter user posted a photo of Halle Berry sporting a short red ‘do, comparing it to a hairstyle sported by country star Reba McEntire.

“Halle looks like she about to sing ‘a single mom who works too hard, who loves her kids and never stops,'” read the tweet, referencing the McEntire-sung theme song to her early-2000s sitcom “Reba”.

Berry hilariously responded to the tweet, writing, “… and what about it?”

… and what about it? 😂 https://t.co/B4EziRb0j7 — Halle Berry (@halleberry) April 6, 2022

Meanwhile, others in the Twittersphere weighed in to agree about the similarity in the women’s hairstyles.

Loves her kids????? She lost em in every movie 🥴😩 Reba would NEVER — Miss Mommas 💁🏾‍♂️ (@OMCeddie) April 6, 2022

Halle confirmed for the Reba biopic. — 🎉 Alex Bonaparty 🥳 (@AlexBustillosCh) April 6, 2022

Love when a queen recognizes another queen! — Yammy Faye Baker (@nowaddglitter) April 6, 2022

Legends respect Legends. — EnBiDC (@EnBiDC) April 7, 2022