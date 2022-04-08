This week, a Twitter user posted a photo of Halle Berry sporting a short red ‘do, comparing it to a hairstyle sported by country star Reba McEntire.

“Halle looks like she about to sing ‘a single mom who works too hard, who loves her kids and never stops,'” read the tweet, referencing the McEntire-sung theme song to her early-2000s sitcom “Reba”.

Berry hilariously responded to the tweet, writing, “… and what about it?”

Meanwhile, others in the Twittersphere weighed in to agree about the similarity in the women’s hairstyles.

