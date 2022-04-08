A sexual assault claim from an unknown woman against American rapper Snoop Dogg was withdrawn this week.

The lawsuit, which was dropped on Wednesday, accused Snoop, 50, of sexual assault and battery against a woman known only as Jane Doe.

Court documents describe the woman as a dancer, model, host and actress who had worked with Snoop in the past. The musician, however, said the woman never worked for him.

Documents also alleged the incident occurred after the accuser attended one of his concerts in 2013.

According to the claim, Jane Doe said Snoop burst in on her when she was feeling unwell, and forced her to perform oral sex.

In court documents, Jane Doe said she “felt pressured” by the rapper because of his power and influence in the music industry.

A spokesperson for Snoop said in February the claims were “meritless.” The spokesperson also denied “any sexual encounter” with the accuser.

The voluntary dismissal of the lawsuit removed charges against all other parties named in the suit, including Snoop’s business entity.

“It is not surprising that the plaintiff dismissed her complaint against the defendants. Her complaint was full of false allegations and deficiencies,” a representative for Snoop said in a statement to Reuters.

Matt Finkelberg, a lawyer for Jane Doe, has yet to respond publicly as to why the case was dropped.

The lawsuit was filed in February, just days before Snoop Dogg, whose real name is Calvin Broadus, was to perform at the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show. The rapper performed with several other musicians including Dr. Dre, Eminem and Mary J. Blige.

Snoop is best known for his songs “Gin & Juice” (1993) and “Drop It Like It’s Hot” (2004).