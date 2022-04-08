Click to share this via email

Jason Momoa has just seen “Ambulance”, the new Jake Gyllenhaal action thriller from director Michael Bay.

Taking to Instagram, the “Aquaman” star sent his kudos to Bay, admitting not only did he absolutely love the film, but he even “cried twice.”

Addressing Bay, Momoa wrote, “you killed it… i’m so proud of you mahalo for inviting me.”

He also praised the “wonderful performance” of Eiza Gonzalez. “I cried twice. kid part killed me. i’m a papa bear so u got me michael (f**ker).”

Momoa also lauded Gyllenhaal’s performance as “so funny and crazy and fun.”

In addition, Momoa urged everyone to go see the film, promising that “u won’t be disappointed.”

He concluded by marvelling at Bay’s ability to create something so amazing while filming during the pandemic, and at a fraction of the massive budgets typically associated with his big-screen blockbusters. “Ambulance” reportedly cost just $40 million to make.

“I can’t believe u shot it that fast during the pandemic and for so little,” he added, concluding by bidding Bay “aloha.”