Swifties who are looking to own property might find their dream home is up for sale.

A Pennsylvania property Taylor Swift once called home is now back on the market for almost $1 million US, reports Time Out. The five-bedroom, four-bathroom house is located in Reading, Pennsylvania and was rented by Swift’s family for a few years. The family resided here until they moved to Nashville when the singer was 14.

The inside of the house includes a very ornate entrance hall, a massive kitchen, and even a den with a working fireplace.

It’s rumoured that Swift wrote “Love Story” and “Teardrops On My Guitar” while living here.

While the pop singer is no longer residing there, it currently houses another famous entertainer.

TikTok star Sydney Redner is living at the estate now and has made several TikToks in the house.

Allegedly, the initials “TAS” are written in the cement outside the house. Redner suspects they were written by Swift, herself, whose full name is Taylor Alison Swift.

The TikTok star enjoys living in the house, but does name one downside: apparently, legions of fans often visit the property to take pictures.

Full details and photos of the property can be seen at the listing, though it currently has the status as “Sale pending”.