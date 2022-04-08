The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has come to a decision about how to discipline Will Smith after his on-camera slap of Chris Rock at the Oscars.

According to a letter sent to Academy members from Academy president David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson, via Variety, Smith is officially banned from attending “any Academy events or programs, in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards,” for a 10-year period.

Offering an apology for the admission that the Academy “did not adequately address the situation in the room,” the letter also expresses a “deep gratitude” to Rock “for maintaining his composure under extraordinary circumstances.”

The measure, the letter concludes, “is a step toward a larger goal of protecting the safety of our performers and guests, and restoring trust in the Academy. We also hope this can begin a time of healing and restoration for all involved and impacted.”

Immediately after news of the Academy’s decision broke, Smith issued a statement responding to his 10-year Oscar ban.

“I accept and respect the Academy’s decision,” Smith said in a statement.

Response from Twitter was immediate, with many pointing out the toothlessness of the punishment when compared to the severity of Smith’s action.

The letter can be read in its entirety below:

Open Letter to Our Academy Family

The 94th Oscars were meant to be a celebration of the many individuals in our community who did incredible work this past year; however, those moments were overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behavior we saw Mr. Smith exhibit on stage.

During our telecast, we did not adequately address the situation in the room. For this, we are sorry. This was an opportunity for us to set an example for our guests, viewers and our Academy family around the world, and we fell short — unprepared for the unprecedented.

Today, the Board of Governors convened a meeting to discuss how best to respond to Will Smith’s actions at the Oscars, in addition to accepting his resignation. The Board has decided, for a period of 10 years from April 8, 2022, Mr. Smith shall not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programs, in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards.

We want to express our deep gratitude to Mr. Rock for maintaining his composure under extraordinary circumstances. We also want to thank our hosts, nominees, presenters and winners for their poise and grace during our telecast.

This action we are taking today in response to Will Smith’s behavior is a step toward a larger goal of protecting the safety of our performers and guests, and restoring trust in the Academy. We also hope this can begin a time of healing and restoration for all involved and impacted.