Get ready to delve even deeper in the “Flowers in the Attic” saga, with Lifetime sharing a new trailer for the upcoming prequel series “Flowers in the Attic: The Origin”.

Based on V.C. Andrews’ bestselling books, the new four-part limited series will air consecutively over four weeks in July 2022.

The series stars Jemima Rooper (“Gold Digger”) as Olivia Winfield Foxworth and Max Irons (“Condor”) as Malcolm Foxworth, parents to Corinne Foxworth and grandparents to Cathy and Chris Dollanganger, protagonists of the “Flowers in the Attic” series.

The cast also includes Kelsey Grammer (“Frasier”), Harry Hamlin (“Mad Men”), Paul Wesley (The Vampire Diaries), Kate Mulgrew (“Orange is the New Black”), Alana Boden (“I Am Elizabeth Smart”), Hannah Dodd (“Harlots”), T’Shan Williams (“The Color Purple”), Callum Kerr (“Four Weddings and a Funeral”), Luke Fetherston (“Pandora”) and Buck Braithwaite.

“‘Flowers in the Attic: The Origin’ tells the story of the headstrong and determined Olivia Winfield (Rooper) who is working alongside her beloved father, Mr. Winfield (Hamlin), when she finds herself unexpectedly wooed by one of the nation’s most eligible bachelors, Malcolm Foxworth (Irons),” reads the series’ synopsis.

“After a whirlwind romance, Olivia finds herself as the mistress of the imposing Foxworth Hall, where she soon discovers that the fairytale life she expected has quickly become a nightmare,” the synopsis continues. “Under Malcolm’s debonair exterior lies a dark heart, and a twisted evil lurks inside Foxworth Hall that will threaten Olivia’s happiness and that of her children. Her attempts to keep them all safe ultimately push Olivia to become to most terrifying version of herself, leading to her inevitable — and notorious — decision to lock her grandchildren in the attic…”

The four-part “Flowers in the Attic: The Origin” premieres on Saturday, July 9.