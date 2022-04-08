The Kardashians were out in full force on Thursday including some of the youngest members of the ever growing family during “The Kardashians” premiere.

Khloe Kardashian brought along her daughter True, 3, as she held her on the red carpet.

KHLOÉ AND TRUE OMG THE CUTENESS AHHHH @khloekardashian 🥺🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/88FjNYmJk1 — 𝒮𝒽𝑒𝓇𝒾𝒻 👜 (@sherifkardash) April 8, 2022

While some people couldn’t get over how cute the two were, others who likely don’t have their own children took to social media to slam Khloe for carrying True claiming she is too old to be carried.

Khloe hit back at the haters on Twitter.

“For the people who comment that I hold True too much… number 1 I’m gonna hold my baby until I can’t hold her anymore,” she said.

Adding, “Number 2 when there’s tons of cameras around, flashing lights, peps yelling things…I want my baby to feel safe. Worry about your own children. We good over here.”

The event was a family affair with Kourtney Kardashian being joined by son Reign, fiance Travis Barker and his three kids Landon and Alabama Barker and Atiana De La Hoya. Kourtney’s ex-Scott Disick also headed to the red carpet with new girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson.

Additionally, Pete Davidson marked his first public event with girlfriend Kim Kardashian.